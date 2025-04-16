1,625,844 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Acquired by Master S Wealth Management Inc.

Master S Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,625,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,238,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 30.0% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Master S Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 155,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.