1,625,844 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Acquired by Master S Wealth Management Inc.

Master S Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,625,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,238,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 30.0% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Master S Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 155,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.