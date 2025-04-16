1,800 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Purchased by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of ASR stock opened at $276.88 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $449.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.15 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 50.08%. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASR

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.