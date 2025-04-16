18,744 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB) Acquired by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,141,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $310,166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $88,397,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $60,495,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,960,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $50,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,012.16. The trade was a 122.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,527 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $49,963.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,902.72. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

United Community Banks stock opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $35.38.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

