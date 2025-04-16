18,960 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by MSH Capital Advisors LLC

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,736,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,849,884,000 after acquiring an additional 271,836 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,086,508,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $707,032,000 after buying an additional 144,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PayPal by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,100,000 after buying an additional 5,772,198 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.03.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

