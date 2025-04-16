224,580 Shares in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 224,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of CG Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in CG Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in CG Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CG Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of CGON stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,642.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

