2,251 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Purchased by Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $249.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.21 and its 200 day moving average is $266.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.9396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

