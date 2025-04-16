24,678 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October (NYSEARCA:ZOCT) Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October (NYSEARCA:ZOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ZOCT opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October

The Innovator 1 Yr October (ZOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZOCT was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

