25,000 Shares in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Purchased by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humacyte news, CFO Dale A. Sander bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,118. This represents a 97.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,393.24. The trade was a 121.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 83,993 shares of company stock worth $118,224 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

