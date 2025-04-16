3,070 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1,033.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after buying an additional 122,800 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 114,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $112.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $266.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.36.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

