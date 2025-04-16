34,150 Shares in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.21% of Battalion Oil as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BATL. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Battalion Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Battalion Oil by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BATL opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Battalion Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Battalion Oil ( NYSE:BATL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 137.74% and a net margin of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies.

