4,620 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management now owns 54,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFAS opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.