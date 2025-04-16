5,332 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Purchased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.33. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MET shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MET

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.