602,748 Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 602,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,986,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.05% of Scotts Miracle-Gro as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,149.6% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 5,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Brian E. Sandoval sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $99,646.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at $858,748.54. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 142,733 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $10,213,973.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,463.60. The trade was a 61.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,937 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,275. Company insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SMG opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -550.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

