710 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Acquired by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,799,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $23,233,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

MPWR stock opened at $544.25 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $603.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $663.52.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

