745,178 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 745,178 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,311,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 120.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BUD opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average of $56.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUD. Argus upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

