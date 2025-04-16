8,804 Shares in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Acquired by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHJ. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 28,948 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 211,664 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHJ stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $24.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

