96,135 Shares in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.21% of Applied Optoelectronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 858.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3,290.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AAOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.
Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ AAOI opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.57.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $126,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,731.88. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,298 shares of company stock valued at $253,821 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Applied Optoelectronics
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.
