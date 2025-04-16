96,135 Shares in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.21% of Applied Optoelectronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 858.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3,290.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $126,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,731.88. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,298 shares of company stock valued at $253,821 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.