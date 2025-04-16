Acorns Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Baird R W lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.24.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.1 %

Starbucks stock opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day moving average of $98.60. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.71%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

