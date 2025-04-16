Acorns Advisers LLC Buys 6,578 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,148,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 42.5% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Acorns Advisers LLC owned about 0.90% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $4,390,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $494.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $523.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.8121 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

