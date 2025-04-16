Acorns Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 718,976 shares of company stock valued at $130,917,542 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $178.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.