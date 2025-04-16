Acorns Advisers LLC Has $26.45 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $26,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $92.61 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average of $92.81.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3309 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

