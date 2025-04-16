Acorns Advisers LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Finward Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. CacheTech Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 30,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in AT&T by 402.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,478,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188,460 shares during the period. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

T stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

