adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 557,300 shares, a growth of 100.5% from the March 15th total of 277,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 619.2 days.
adidas Trading Down 2.2 %
OTCMKTS ADDDF opened at $224.07 on Wednesday. adidas has a 52-week low of $202.60 and a 52-week high of $274.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.25.
About adidas
