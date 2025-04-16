adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 557,300 shares, a growth of 100.5% from the March 15th total of 277,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 619.2 days.

adidas Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS ADDDF opened at $224.07 on Wednesday. adidas has a 52-week low of $202.60 and a 52-week high of $274.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.25.

Get adidas alerts:

About adidas

(Get Free Report)

Read More

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.