Adtalem Global Education’s (ATGE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

ATGE opened at $106.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $45.18 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. Analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $496,887.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,384.32. This represents a 37.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,770.17. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,048. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 12.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.