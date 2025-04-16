Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Lev Mizikovsky Acquires 20,888 Shares

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Free Report) insider Lev Mizikovsky bought 20,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,874.88 ($10,047.39).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 11th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 645 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of A$490.20 ($310.25).

On Wednesday, April 9th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 5,571 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of A$4,233.96 ($2,679.72).

On Monday, April 7th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 5,241 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of A$3,983.16 ($2,520.99).

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 180 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of A$136.08 ($86.13).

On Monday, March 31st, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 31 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$23.00 ($14.56).

On Monday, March 17th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 10,294 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of A$7,823.44 ($4,951.54).

On Monday, February 24th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 1,208 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$918.08 ($581.06).

On Wednesday, February 19th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 15,635 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,882.60 ($7,520.63).

On Friday, February 7th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 1,776 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of A$1,349.76 ($854.28).

Advance ZincTek Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 million, a PE ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

About Advance ZincTek

Advance ZincTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

