Advent Capital Management DE Acquires Shares of 15,000 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Advent Capital Management DE bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Target by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,317,000 after acquiring an additional 470,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $757,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Target by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,832,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $518,089,000 after purchasing an additional 234,409 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,144,828 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,118,000 after purchasing an additional 91,357 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.35 and its 200 day moving average is $130.99. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $169.09.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price target on Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

