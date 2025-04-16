Advent Capital Management DE Buys Shares of 33,000 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.42. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.47.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Loop Capital cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Baird R W cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

