Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.04. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

