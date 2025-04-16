Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,150,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,803,000 after buying an additional 262,526,108 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,389,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192,613 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,110,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,223 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,979,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,372 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,514,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,069 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1057 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

