Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,294,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,904,000 after buying an additional 74,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,037,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,649,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,175,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,320,000 after purchasing an additional 55,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,129,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total transaction of $124,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,043.20. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $22,590,921.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,788 shares in the company, valued at $39,973,188.84. This trade represents a 36.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,754 shares of company stock worth $29,397,793 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $235.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $247.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.45 and a 200-day moving average of $229.64.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

