Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $429,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.