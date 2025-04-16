Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 157 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,686,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

UTHR stock opened at $284.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.12. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $230.39 and a 12-month high of $417.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.25.

View Our Latest Report on UTHR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,424. This trade represents a 22.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total value of $3,367,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,606.58. This trade represents a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,849,960. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.