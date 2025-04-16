Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $168.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.57. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $135.67 and a 1-year high of $180.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.60.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

