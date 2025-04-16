Advisors Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day moving average is $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

