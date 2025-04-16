Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes $275,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 51.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $286.83 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cummins from $375.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cummins from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.50.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

