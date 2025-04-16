Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 4,589 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in EQT by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in EQT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in EQT by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in EQT by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.61.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $46.38.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

