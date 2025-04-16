Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.4 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.09. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $88.31.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

