Advisory Services Network LLC Has $546,000 Stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
BATS:SMIN opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $87.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $781.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.82.
iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
