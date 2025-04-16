Advisory Services Network LLC Has $555,000 Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,562 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.83.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $313.81 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $384.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.77 and a 200-day moving average of $320.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $402,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,838.75. This trade represents a 21.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total value of $10,507,633.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,907.82. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,070 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.