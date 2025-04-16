Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,162 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $857,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IMCG opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $81.68.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

