Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 18,831 VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFLO. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,114,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,278,000 after buying an additional 2,672,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,524,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,871,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,784,000 after purchasing an additional 831,712 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,156,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 998,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after buying an additional 517,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VFLO opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.0434 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

