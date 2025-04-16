Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 647 Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.26% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,622,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 24,204 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FCOR opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.98 and a 1-year high of $49.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.