AES (NYSE:AES) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 9052517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

AES Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027,426 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in AES by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,571,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,499,000 after buying an additional 7,519,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,862,000 after purchasing an additional 381,761 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AES by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,948,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,087 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,627,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

