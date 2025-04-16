Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,391,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,529,000 after buying an additional 127,911 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Aflac by 29.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Aflac by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 158,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 64,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.40. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $79.69 and a 1-year high of $115.50.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aflac from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.93.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,048.59. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $3,197,456.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,422.98. This represents a 37.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

