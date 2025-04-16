Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.05% of Agilent Technologies worth $19,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,963,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $94,051,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $48,172,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,235,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,625,000 after acquiring an additional 258,358 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,066,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,931.02. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,947,800. This represents a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,638 shares of company stock worth $731,229.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $103.06 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.01 and its 200-day moving average is $133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

