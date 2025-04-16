Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.19% from the company’s previous close.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.53. 800,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,943. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $60.41 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.