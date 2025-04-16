Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Short Interest Update

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 31.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,836,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ANSC opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

