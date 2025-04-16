Air Canada Q1 EPS Cut by National Bank Financial

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Air Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Canada from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.69.

Air Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

AC stock opened at C$13.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.24. The company has a market cap of C$4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.92. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$12.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.18.

Insider Transactions at Air Canada

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Craig Landry acquired 13,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.75 per share, with a total value of C$228,546.55. Also, Director Vagn Sorensen bought 11,440 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.40 per share, with a total value of C$199,057.14. Insiders purchased a total of 32,993 shares of company stock worth $538,251 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

