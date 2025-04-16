AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Up 151.5% in March

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a growth of 151.5% from the March 15th total of 26,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AirNet Technology Price Performance

Shares of AirNet Technology stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. 27,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,514. AirNet Technology has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

AirNet Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AirNet Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates out-of-home advertising networks in the People's Republic of China. It provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries, and copyrighted entertainment contents; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.