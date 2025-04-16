AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Up 151.5% in March

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a growth of 151.5% from the March 15th total of 26,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AirNet Technology Price Performance
Shares of AirNet Technology stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. 27,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,514. AirNet Technology has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.
AirNet Technology Company Profile
