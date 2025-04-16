Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.01 and last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 2679281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,027 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $4,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,933 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $34,869,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,995,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,105,000 after purchasing an additional 279,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

